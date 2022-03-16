Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

