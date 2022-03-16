Analysts Issue Forecasts for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

KFY opened at $64.79 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

