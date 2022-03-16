Analysts Offer Predictions for Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vita Coco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

COCO stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

