Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $61.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 68,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.