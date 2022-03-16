Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$132.44

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$86.62. 265,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,119. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.