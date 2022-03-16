Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $16.45

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CommScope stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

