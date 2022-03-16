Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $16.45

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CommScope stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.