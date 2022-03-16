Analysts Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) PT at $60.40

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 24,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

