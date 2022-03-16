Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $10.56

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECNCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

