Analysts Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.29

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

AQUA stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. 902,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,615. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 120,928 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

