Analysts Set Expectations for BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.