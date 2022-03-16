Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $12.40

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

