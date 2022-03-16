Analysts Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $968.33

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $968.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Pandora A/S (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.