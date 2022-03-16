Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$9.48

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

REAL opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$397.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

