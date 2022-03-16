Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $509.72

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.81 and its 200 day moving average is $464.17. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $385.02 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

