Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $17.93

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,231. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.