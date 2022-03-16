Analyzing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.23% 24.96% 10.08% Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Peraso.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.76 $2.29 billion $1.03 6.83 Peraso $6.80 million 2.66 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.19

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Peraso on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.