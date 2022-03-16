Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Shares of AOMR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 216,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,545. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
