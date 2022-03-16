Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of AOMR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 216,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,545. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 275,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 210,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

