Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,674.50 ($47.78) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The stock has a market cap of £49.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,518.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,093.33.
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
