Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mar 16th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,674.50 ($47.78) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The stock has a market cap of £49.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,518.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,093.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

