AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 3.8%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 368,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,700,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.