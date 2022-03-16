Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($74.73) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.57 ($73.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

