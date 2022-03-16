Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard Buys 8,100 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.