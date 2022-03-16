Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard Buys 8,100 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

