Ann E. Berman Purchases 6,000 Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of IMRX stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Immuneering Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
