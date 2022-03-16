Ann E. Berman Purchases 6,000 Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Immuneering Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

