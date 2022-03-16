Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,531 ($19.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.24. The firm has a market cap of £15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

