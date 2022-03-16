Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.55.
About Aphria (TSE:APHA)
