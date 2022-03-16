Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 15.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

