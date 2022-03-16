Archaea Energy (LFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Archaea Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

