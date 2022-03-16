Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $402,080,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

