Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $805.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,426 shares of company stock worth $493,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $248,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

