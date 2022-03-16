ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

ARKK traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 4,443,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.

