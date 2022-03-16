Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 7,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 444,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 216,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

