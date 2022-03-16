ARMOR Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. ARMOR has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $46,834.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.99 or 0.06627156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.93 or 0.99940915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039309 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.