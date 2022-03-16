Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.55

Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

