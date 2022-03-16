Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

IONM stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. Assure has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

Get Assure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.