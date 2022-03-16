Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $12.85. Astronics shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

