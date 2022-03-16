Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
