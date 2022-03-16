Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.