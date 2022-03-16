Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
