Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.