Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the quarter. iTeos Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ITOS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,770. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,824 shares of company stock worth $11,626,820. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

