aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

aTyr Pharma stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 110,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

