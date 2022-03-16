Autolus Therapeutics plc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.