Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

AVDX stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics ( OTCMKTS:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

