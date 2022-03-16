AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 892,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,954. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.