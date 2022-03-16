Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 382,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,386. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,362,109 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

