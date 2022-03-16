Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) SVP Dana Ruzicka Sells 23,000 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 425,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

