AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

AZZ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

