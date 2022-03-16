B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FSTR opened at $15.05 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.