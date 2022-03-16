Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

WCH opened at €150.55 ($165.44) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of €133.45 and a 200-day moving average of €145.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

