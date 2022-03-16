Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Lowered to €0.17 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.19) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

