Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 4.7%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 51,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,258,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.0578 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

