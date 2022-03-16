Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,377. The company has a market cap of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

