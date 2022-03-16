Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

